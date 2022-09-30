Dubai – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has used the services of global tech firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to accelerate its digital transformation towards the 5G network.

The UAE-based firm deployed HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to bolster its digital transformation and generate new revenues from its 5G network, according to a press release.

du is shifting from a legacy system to a next-generation operations support system (OSS) to develop new digital services and reinforce its clients’ experience. This transformation will enable du to scale up its operations and monetise its 5G investment.

Ahmad AlKhallafi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Managing Director in the UAE, said: “HPE OSS and orchestration software has been developed to reduce the risk of deploying 5G networks and help operators like du maximise their return on investment.”

Earlier this year, du partnered with Intel Corporation to develop an innovative solution for the telco provider’s 5G Standalone (SA) private network.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the DFM-listed company witnessed a 26.20% surge in net profit to AED 303 million, compared to AED 240 million in Q2-21.

