Sabre Corporation, a leading IT provider to the global travel industry, has signed a multi-year agreement with Dubai-based dnata Travel Group, which will see Sabre as dnata’s preferred technology partner.

Sabre and the dnata Travel Group already share a long-term commitment to innovation through travel technology, and the new deal will represent an extended, broader relationship between the two companies in the Middle East.

Additionally, under this agreement, the dnata Travel Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Partner Network will continue to access Sabre’s portfolio of innovative technology and its intelligent platform Sabre Red 360, allowing it to harness more data, content, and offer clients more choice from more than 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers.

“With evolving customer expectations and complex market dynamics, Sabre has been our partner of choice for over 12 years,” said Simon Woodford, VP Global Air Services, dnata Travel Group.

"Sabre’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities offered by the dynamic global travel eco-system enable us to identify and embrace new technology to strengthen our position, improve efficiency and respond to evolving customer expectations with personalized experiences. This partnership will lead to accelerated innovation, operational simplification and enhanced digital user experience.”

“We are excited to continue our successful collaboration with the dnata Travel Group,” said Andy Finkelstein, senior vice president - Global Agency Sales & Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“Our new agreement will see us respond together to new and evolving market conditions, including the region’s specificity, new customer trends and expectations. Through this new agreement, we’ll be focusing on helping dnata achieve growth and deliver enhanced traveler experiences – including tapping into opportunities offered by NDC and virtual payments.”

