Riyadh: The Diriyah Gate ‍Development Authority (DGDA) and the Saudi Post today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore ways to develop and promote strategic cooperation between the two entities.

This MoU will help enhance the level of joint planning and project delivery, increase efficiency in government spending, and develop stronger collaboration in the areas of data exchange, system integration, and database sharing.



The MoU was signed by President of the Saudi Post Eng. Anef Abanomi and Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA Jerry Inzerillo.

The agreement will open the doors for both parties to exchange expertise, geolocation data, and geographic information databases and services. It will also help forge and strengthen future strategic partnerships between DGDA and Saudi Post.



Inzerillo underlined the principles that provide the framework for cooperation between the two sides, including joint innovation initiatives and other future endeavors. He said that the collaboration is in line with DGDA’s ongoing efforts to provide added value to Diriyah’s residents through improved services and facilities while also ensuring an ideal touristic and cultural environment.



Eng. Abanomi also highlighted the importance of mapping the physical addresses in Diriyah and the positive impact this will have on the city’s residential, commercial, and business ecosystem, adding that the collaboration includes providing postal solutions within DGDA’s jurisdiction to serve citizens and foreign residents as well as technical collaboration for joint projects such as planning, and zoning.