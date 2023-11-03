DUBAI: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a potential collaboration with SAP, a global leader in cloud computing. This partnership aims to bring SAP's public cloud services to the world's largest solar-powered Green Data Centre of Moro, situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This groundbreaking step opens doors for both public and private sector organisations in the UAE to reduce their environmental footprint by leveraging SAP's cloud solutions that will be hosted by Moro.

The announcement was made at Dubai Business Forum 2023, organised by Dubai Chambers.

“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the adoption of sustainable computing technologies in the United Arab Emirates.

DEWA Digital's endeavours align with the UAE’s role as the host for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Our operations are firmly rooted in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

This will lead the way in incorporating sustainable practices, with innovative line of sustainable digital solutions. With the potential integration of SAP's public cloud offering into Moro Hub's zero-carbon data centre in Dubai, both public and private sector entities in the UAE stand to unlock opportunities for minimizing their environmental impact and contributing to a sustainable future.

This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development and underscores the important role of technology in driving this agenda forward,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – South, expressed optimism regarding the potential hosting of SAP's public cloud in Moro's carbon-neutral data centre, adding that this reflects SAP's increase of investment in the UAE.

“As host of COP28 and a key player in global sustainability initiatives, the UAE is widely recognized for its commitment to digitalization and sustainability. Moro Hub’s data centre uses 100% renewable energy and working together would enable organizations across the Emirates to develop and enhance their operations with the latest SAP environmentally focused solutions. SAP, Digital DEWA and Moro Hub believe that focusing on sustainability offers an opportunity for companies to become more efficient by enhancing current operations and unlocking potential through new business models.”

“Moro Hub's solar-powered data centre reflects our sustainability and digital transformation pioneering journey. By leveraging our advanced infrastructure in conjunction with SAP's cloud-based solutions, businesses can now embark on a transformative drive towards responsible growth and operational excellence. This association between Moro Hub and SAP if implemented will revolutionise digital advancement and sustainability in the UAE," said Marwan Bin Haidar - Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

Moro Hub’s Guinness certified green data centre launched earlier this year, is the world’s largest solar-powered data centre. The Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre uses 100 percent renewable energy, with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).

