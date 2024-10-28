LOS ANGELES - A high-level delegation led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited Microsoft headquarters in Los Angeles, California, USA, to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing workforce productivity and advancing smart infrastructure.

Al Tayer was joined by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President, Transmission Power; Marwan bin Haider, Executive Vice President, Innovation and the Future; Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Excellence; Loh Lim Huat, Chief Advisor, Generation; Ghanem Al Qassim, Senior Manager, Solar Energy; and Humaid Al Hammadi, Senior Manager, Special Projects at DEWA.

During the visit, Al Tayer met with Microsoft executives Rajmohan Rajagopalan, General Manager of M365 Copilot and Apps, and Ricardo Villalobos, Principal Director of Industry Software Engineering. Discussions focused on using Microsoft AI solutions to create an empowered, efficient, and innovative workforce and exploring AI-driven smart building solutions aligned with DEWA’s commitment to digital innovation and sustainable infrastructure.

Earlier this year, DEWA equipped its employees with the smart assistants Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot, making it the first government entity in the UAE to adopt this advanced Microsoft technology. This initiative forms part of DEWA’s strategy to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality by integrating innovation and the latest disruptive technologies. DEWA is among the first utilities globally to adopt Microsoft’s Copilot.

The Microsoft team demonstrated the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot, an advanced AI tool designed to boost workforce efficiency by automating and improving daily operations. Discussions also covered Microsoft’s AI-powered smart building solutions, aimed at optimising energy use and fostering sustainable building environments. Both initiatives align with DEWA’s vision to advance sustainability, innovation, and smart city development in Dubai.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to achieve its strategic goals of operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability.

“DEWA is dedicated to adopting the latest digital solutions, including AI, to maintain our position as a globally leading sustainable and innovative utility while contributing to Dubai’s vision as a smart and sustainable city. Our collaboration with Microsoft supports this mission and unlocks new technological advancements that will benefit our workforce and customers alike,” Al Tayer added.



AS