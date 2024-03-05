Dell Technologies today (March 5) signed a collaboration agreement with Tawal, the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia, to explore fresh opportunities to advance the telecom industry in Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2019, Tawal is the largest telecommunications tower company in the Middle East that boasts a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers spread across the kingdom. Its core activities involve design, construction and managment of consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities.

As per the MoU, Dell and Tawal will engage in exploring and harnessing opportunities in edge computing and building use cases tailored to specific industry verticals in Saudi Arabia, it stated.

It also focuses on the development and implementation of Open RAN technology and fostering innovation in 5G and beyond.

According to Dell, the agreement seeks to drive significant advancements in network flexibility and scalability and aims to redefine Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications landscape.

Tawal will also accelerate the deployment and enablement of smart solutions through Edge computing using Dell’s portfolio of solutions. This in turn will enhance the user experience and help expand the use cases in multiple sectors by utilizing Tawal’s infrastructure.

"Collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of emerging technologies within the telecom sector as they offer better interoperability and diversity. The agreement with Dell opens new doors to leverage our combined expertise to bring advanced, best-of-breed solutions to market and enhance user experiences," said Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer at Tawal after signing the deal with Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice-President, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa for Dell Technologies.

"This collaboration not only reinforces Tawal’s commitment to innovation but also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to drive digital transformation in key industries and ensures that the Kingdom remains at the forefront of digital advancements in the telecommunications sector, providing enhanced connectivity for its citizens," he added.

Amin said Dell Technologies’ architectural vision for the telecoms sector includes an end-to-end approach that allows service providers to strategically and efficiently build out and support network investments from the core to the edge to the RAN.

"This comprehensive offering is a vital component to the future success of 5G and will give Tawal more choice and flexibility in how they deploy their networks. Through our collaboration with Tawal, we aim to accelerate the deployment of 5G services, that will ultimately contribute to a more agile telecom infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," he added.

As communications service providers transition to 5G, the ability to innovate at the edge of the network and meet the performance and latency requirements is critical to take full advantage of what 5G offers.

