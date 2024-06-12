Dell Technologies and UAE-based Presight have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop solutions that help customers in the UAE accelerate their digital transformation objectives.

This agreement marks a significant step towards leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure solutions to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and big data adoption in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director – UAE at Dell Technologies, during Dell Technologies World 2024. It will allow Presight, a leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, to harness the potential of advanced technologies and competent solutions that meet the growing demands of the digital era.

Innovative edge

The collaboration will focus on developing innovative edge, open RAN and IoT analytics architectures, combining Presight’s expertise in AI and data analytics with Dell’s robust capabilities in compute, storage, data protection and network solutions. It will also enhance cybersecurity by utilising zero trust principles.

Dr Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, said: "We are thrilled to work closely with Dell Technologies to drive innovation. Dell is a global technology player, and this MoU is a significant step toward fostering innovation and advancing digital transformation. We will look to leverage this collaboration to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that are sustainable, secure, scalable and that set new industry benchmarks."

Walid Yehia, Managing Director - UAE, Dell Technologies, said: "Data insights are a key differentiator in addressing growing business concerns during this digital era. By working with Presight we are poised to help their customers drive innovation and deliver unprecedented value in a fast-evolving business landscape.”

