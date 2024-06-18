MAKKAH — The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) revealed telecom indicators for Makkah and the holy sites on Eid Al-Adha 2024. The total number of voice calls reached 44.8 million, including 38.04 million local calls and 6.76 million international calls, with a success rate exceeding 99%.



Statistics showed total data consumption reached 5790 TB, equivalent to watching 2.37 million hours of 1080p HD video clips. The daily average data consumption per capita was 779.93 MB, exceeding the global average of 380 MB per person.



Mobile internet download speed averaged 376.18 Mbit/s, while upload speed averaged 48.04 Mbit/s.



The ICT sector has met the high demand with top quality standards, aligning with the leadership's aspirations by providing high download speeds through technical preparations and human resources, ensuring smooth local and international communication for pilgrims during Hajj.

