UAE - Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetisation solutions, has expanded its strategic partnership with e& enterprise to offer an advanced omnichannel CPaaS platform for enterprises.

e& enterprise, is a specialised business vertical within e& focused on providing advanced digital solutions to transform the way companies conduct business. e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential.

Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Advanced CPaaS ecosystem

Comviva and e& enterprise partnership will develop an advanced (CPaaS) ecosystem leveraging Comviva’s nextgen CPaaS platform and e&’s market reach. It will enable real-time communication capabilities, helping enterprises enhance and personalise their end-user customer experience seamlessly across multiple channels.

Enterprises across industries can self-onboard, create customised applications and experiences for their end customers. With a cloud-based delivery model, Comviva CPaaS Platform seamlessly integrates with business applications and enables secured real-time customer interactions serving all customer engagement use cases from marketing to operations to customer service.

Miguel Villalonga, CEO e& enterprise Cloud, said: “e& enterprise has always been at the forefront of ushering in innovative digital solutions. The opportunity to partner with Comviva is another step forward in our journey to create an open, collaborative CPaaS ecosystem that will help enterprises deliver seamless, personalised experiences for their customers. We are excited to offer engageX, our CPaaS solution to enterprises, and help them craft a customer journey that is engaging and effective.”

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO at Comviva, said: “This partnership shall enable a new era of enterprise customer experiences built on simplicity, rich customer experience and personalisation. With the new CPaaS platform e& enterprise is well positioned to create new possibilities for enterprises.”

