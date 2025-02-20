The Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), has launched of a new mobile application that improves the e-learning experience, as per an emailed press release.

The app features a library called "Maharat +," which includes over 100 e-learning courses, from technical skills programs in banking and finance, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), information technology to leadership skills programs in human resources, customer service, and sales and marketing.

The user-friendly app enables easy access to training courses as users can register for e-learning courses and pay course fees electronically.

The app facilitates the learning process at any time and from any location.

This move marks a significant transformation in the way the institute delivers its services.

Commenting on the app launch, Abdel Aziz Nossier, Executive Director of EBI, stated, "The launch of this application is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance the training process provided by the institute to trainees, creating a flexible and accessible educational environment and supporting student development.”

“This app allows users to learn at their own pace and convenience, providing them with the tools they need for their career development," he added.

