Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, has introduced a convenient way for cinema lovers in Dubai to browse for and purchase movie tickets, directly through the Careem app.

By selecting the ‘Tickets and Passes’ icon on Careem, customers can search for, select, and purchase tickets for movies at all Dubai Reel Cinemas venues, including The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk, with plans to extend the feature to other cinema providers across the UAE.

Customers can also view trailers and ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ ratings for movies, including the latest blockbusters Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, within a few taps. Customers that book two movies through the app in July can enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes, including an iPhone 14 and complimentary Starzplay subscriptions.

Ali Sinai, Senior Director of Partnerships at Careem, commented: “Booking cinema tickets through Careem saves the hassle of navigating multiple websites or apps before deciding on a movie to watch. Our platform offers trailers, reviews, and locations and timings for different venues all in one place, making the whole movie ticket-purchasing process super seamless from start to finish. We’re excited to simplify life for our customers in yet another way.”

Careem launched its ‘Tickets and Passes’ service in September 2022 by partnering with online events marketplace, Tikety, to provide customers with easy access to UAE events. Since then, customers have used Careem to search for, purchase, and manage tickets and bookings for different activities across the UAE, including Museum of the Future, Louvre Abu Dhabi, yacht rentals, and live concerts.

Tikety is the latest partner to be added to Careem, the everything app, which offers a platform for digital businesses to scale their services and expand their reach by tapping into Careem’s tech, infrastructure, and network. Careem already boasted partnerships with Swapp to offer customers access to car rental services, JustLife for home cleaning, and Washmen for laundry services

