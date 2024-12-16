Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fiber-based broadband networks in Bahrain, has announced the strategic and successful transfer of Zain Bahrain’s fixed-fiber backhaul network assets.

The agreement was signed on December 12, 2024.

To facilitate the fiber backhaul asset transfer, BNET launched the ‘Network Right of Use’ service, later supplemented by the ‘Unmanaged Mobile Backhaul Service’, designed to support mobile network operations and promote equitable access to infrastructure. Zain Bahrain has worked closely with BNET over the past year to complete the transfer process, said a statement.

Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, stated: “This milestone reflects the importance of the ongoing collaboration between BNET and Zain Bahrain in enhancing the telecommunications sector in Bahrain. This agreement marks a significant step towards realising the government’s vision while further positioning Bahrain as a regional leader in telecommunications and technological innovation. We look forward to working alongside organisations in the sector as we aim to achieve this significant national objective.”

Mohammed Zainalabedin, Zain Bahrain Managing Director, stated: “We are proud to achieve this significant milestone that underscores our unwavering commitment to developing the Kingdom’s telecom sector per the government’s strategic goals. This step aims to enhance Bahrain’s standing as a key regional player while supporting its vision of achieving a progressive digital economy. Zain Bahrain has taken the initiative to ensure continuity and seamless transition without impacting its network and ability to continue providing exceptional services and a positive experience to its customers.”

