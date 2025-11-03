Egypt - Belda, a digital platform specialising in home and lifestyle services, has signed a partnership agreement with Al Diwan Real Estate Development – the developer of the Villar residential and touristic projects – to enhance smart service solutions within its communities.

Under the agreement, Belda will integrate its digital system across Al Diwan’s developments, allowing residents to request, manage, and track home and maintenance services through a unified mobile application.

The platform currently offers more than 50 on-demand services, including maintenance, cleaning, carpentry, pest control, and appliance repair, in addition to corporate support services. All services are delivered through verified providers and feature integrated digital payment options for greater convenience and transparency.

Mostafa Salem, CEO of Belda, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to harness technology to simplify everyday services within residential communities, creating a more organised and reliable service model for residents.

Hossam Hussein, General Manager of Al Diwan Real Estate Development, stated that the agreement aligns with the company’s strategy to adopt smart solutions that enhance residents’ quality of life and improve access to essential services.

Belda has also recently introduced Belda Premier, an annual subscription package offering scheduled maintenance, priority response, and exclusive benefits for residents of both residential and administrative units.

The announcement coincides with the ninth anniversary of JTS Holding – Belda’s parent company – which operates a portfolio of technology-driven service providers, including Octopii and Jinni, supporting Egypt’s broader digital transformation in service management and operations.

