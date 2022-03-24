UAE - Beacon Red, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, has teamed up with Huawei to advance the cybersecurity vision of the UAE.

As per the agreement, Beacon Red, an Edge Group entity, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, will collaborate to find mutually beneficial business objectives while building on joint messaging and strategy.

Mauricio De Almeida, CEO of Beacon Red, and Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei Tech UAE, made the announcement together during GISEC 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Accompanying the announcement, the two organisations performed a signing ceremony to mark the occasion.

Productive synergies

Speaking at the signing, De Almeida said: “Beacon Red is proud to build productive synergies with Huawei as we explore collaboration and business alignment. We look forwarding to reinforcing and enhancing our disruptive offerings, allowing our companies to deliver continued leading-edge ICT infrastructure and cyber security initiatives, and ultimately provide a secure future for the UAE.”

Liu commented: “Huawei and Beacon Red are at the forefront of helping clients expand their options in a rapidly changing world by enabling them to manage complex information technology, cybersecurity and transformative devices. Huawei is delighted to work closely with Beacon Red to drive innovation for cybersecurity in both our countries.”

Advanced solutions

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, Beacon Red provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

Beacon Red is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster of Edge, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

