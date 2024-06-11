​​ABU DHABI - Bayanat and IMKAN Properties today signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a smart mobility infrastructure project on SHA Island Emirates at AlJurf.

The project will feature an integrated and AI-enabled transportation ecosystem that allows for fully autonomous driving on the world’s first healthy living island.

Located in AlJurf, approximately halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the health- and wellness focused island, which will also be home to the SHA Wellness Clinic, aims to be highly autonomous with minimal reliance on manned vehicles.

While IMKAN Properties will be developing the project’s physical infrastructure, Bayanat will provide the critical digital infrastructure for the operation of autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems, such as HD maps and HD positioning, as well as deploy its Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) in the form of its digital twin solutions, which makes vehicle autonomy on the island possible.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, commented, “Bayanat has long been a pioneer of autonomous driving and unmanned systems in the Middle East, with a proven track record of technological capability and know-how including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation.”

Suwadain AlDhaheri, CEO at IMKAN Properties, said, “We're excited to join forces with Bayanat, aligning with our commitment as a real estate developer to deliver unparalleled experiences for our residents and customers. Partnering with Bayanat seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology with our physical infrastructure, essential for bringing this visionary project to life.”