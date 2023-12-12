Egypt - Autodesk International, in collaboration with its strategic partner Kemet Corporation and local partner Quality Standards Company, hosted the summit “Digital Transformation of Government: Leading the Future.” The event was attended by over 350 distinguished members of the Egyptian government, including leaders and experts in digital transformation and business automation.

The summit explored the prospects and hurdles of digital transformation across various government sectors, featuring insights from specialists at Autodesk, Kemet, and Quality Standards, who are pivotal partners in numerous national projects.

Hazem Nabil, Regional Director of Autodesk Egypt, underscored the importance of the conference in uniting company officials with Egyptian government leaders to review the strides made in digital transformation. He lauded the recognition of Autodesk’s capabilities, solutions, and software in streamlining and expediting work processes, enhancing efficiency and professionalism. The event also delved into potential collaborations between Autodesk and government entities, as well as Autodesk’s specialized solutions for the construction and building sector aimed at contractors, developers, and consulting designers. Nabil highlighted Autodesk’s commitment to developing talent and providing free software through educational initiatives in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Communications.

Ali Madkour, CEO of Kemet Corporation, emphasized the strategic alliance with Autodesk, a global leader dedicated to delivering intelligent solutions that propel digital transformation and business automation within government institutions. This partnership aims to offer precise, simplified, and swift smart services to the public. Madkour noted that the collaboration supports the government sector by supplying software and solutions tailored to citizens’ needs. He mentioned ongoing projects with prominent entities such as Benya, Misr City, and Redcon, and revealed plans for future activities to raise awareness of the company’s offerings and launch initiatives addressing challenges faced by the government sector.

Tamer Abdel Naeem, Executive Director of Quality Standards Information Technology (QSIT), reiterated the goal of the Autodesk partnership to advance digital transformation and business automation, thereby enhancing the quality and speed of services provided to citizens. The conference spotlighted the synergy between Autodesk software and geographic information system applications, aiming to bolster government sector solutions and activate presidential initiatives. Abdel Naeem stressed that digital transformation is now a necessity, and the conference emphasized the importance of training and equipping government personnel to lead digital transformation with utmost efficiency and expertise.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).