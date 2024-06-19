Riyadh - Dell Technologies and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which the oil giant will explore new opportunities in emerging technologies with the US Dell, according to a press release.

The recently signed agreement highlights Aramco’s aim to drive innovation in the global energy sector while paving the way for potential collaborations that could lead to future technological advancements in the fields of AI, quantum computing, edge computing solutions, and advanced computing architectures.

Aramco’s Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology, Nabil Al Nuaim, said: “Technologies such as AI and quantum computing offer unparalleled processing capabilities and could be gamechangers in the energy sector. The potential is limitless, and we are excited to explore new opportunities with Dell.”

Al Nuaim added: “These opportunities could enable us to further align with our sustainability goals and help contribute to the Kingdom's position as a technological frontrunner in the energy domain."

AI-enabled edge and quantum computing and other technologies can help address complex problems in several segments, including energy optimisation, predictive maintenance, weather modelling, and materials science.

Meanwhile, along with a robust and scalable enterprise IT infrastructure, integrating AI and edge computing would allow businesses to optimise operations, foster real-time data processing, and enhance computational efficiencies.

Senior Vice President for Dell Technologies in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (CEEMETA, Mohammed Amin, said: "From optimising energy operations to finding solutions to complex challenges, we seek to drive transformative change within the energy vertical by helping companies like Aramco adopt the latest technological advancements to stay ahead of the innovation curve.”

Earlier in 2024, a report by GlobalData showed that Aramco is pioneering cutting-edge technologies like AI to propel the industry forward.

The Saudi oil giant, meanwhile, joined forces with NextDecade Corporation for a 20-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement (LNG SPA).

In terms of the financial position, Aramco generated revenues SAR 402.04 billion while its net profits reached SAR 102.27 billion.

