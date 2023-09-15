Dumb phones, smart choice?

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has issued a notice informing residents that mobile phones in the country are safe to use.

This alert was put out after recent media reports highlighted how certain mobile phone models were unsafe to use.

In the notice, the authority said: "In light of recent media reports regarding the safety of certain mobile phones models, TDRA wishes to emphasize that the approval process for mobile phones in the UAE adheres to the highest international security and safety standards, and takes into account electromagnetic radiation to guarantee the health and safety of users."

"In this context, TDRA confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards."

The authority issued the alert in three languages – Arabic, English and Hindi.

