Saudi Arabia - AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, showcase cybersecurity solutions during the three days of Black Hat MEA in Riyadh from November 15.

AmiViz will also highlight the tangible business value proposition that the AmiViz platform offers to channel partners and vendors, so that they can deliver more with less investment.

This unique proposition is possible, as the company has already invested heavily in building many business tools that partners can use to accelerate their growth strategy by simply collaborating with AmiViz. Some of the key tools are the CEC Lab, white labelling opportunity, credit support, online ordering, pre-sales, inside sales and marketing support to help qualify leads to build a healthy pipeline.

Wide portfolio

Ilyas Mohamed, COO for AmiViz said: “Black Hat is one of the premier cybersecurity events in the world, and with the market for cybersecurity solutions expanding fast in Saudi Arabia, we believe it is a perfectly focused event to display our wide portfolio of cybersecurity solutions that will help enterprise customers in the kingdom to strengthen their security, maintain business continuity, and mitigate the impact of cyber threats."

"Black Hat is an excellent opportunity for us and also for our associated technology partners, which will be attending the show along with us on our booth to engage with global and local security experts, security specialists, practitioners, partners and customers,” Ilyas added.

Several of the world’s leading technology providers will be present at the AmiViz booth during the Black Hat this year to showcase their latest cybersecurity solutions to customers and channel partners, including Algosec, Anomali, BlackBerry, Check Point, Intel471, LogRhythm, Polyswarm, Swimlane, Tenable, and ZinadIT.

Channel partners and vendors will also be provided with hands-on demos at the AmiViz stand at Black Hat MEA on how to download and navigate the AmiViz mobile app to establish collaboration, manage quotations and demos, and gain visibility into the business pipeline.

