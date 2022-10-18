Egypt - Telecom Egypt signed an agreement with the American company Lumen Technologies to establish the latter’s first regional centre to provide Internet services to telecom companies in Egypt, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

The agreement was inked by Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, and Anita Murphy, Regional President of Lumen, at the company’s headquarters in London, in the presence of a high-level delegation from the two companies.

The service is expected to start during the first quarter of 2023. Lumen’s partnering with Telecom Egypt reflects the great confidence the American company has in the advanced infrastructure of Telecom Egypt, which includes the RDH regional data centre in the Smart Village in Cairo, which is linked With 14 submarine cables, reaching 18 submarine cables by 2025, extending to more than 140 landing points in more than 60 countries around the world, in addition to a data centre in Alexandria.

