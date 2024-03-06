AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has expanded its Affiliate Programme to the GCC region, according to a press release.

The programme was launched in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait to develop stronger connections between the marketplace and GCC consumers.

It is designed to provide influencers globally with an opportunity to engage with AliExpress' range of products, enabling them to share their experiences and discounts with their dedicated followers.

Influencers will have access to more than 150 million affiliated products and plenty of sales activities. This is in addition to easy-to-use tools so they can start promoting business in just a few simple steps.

The network welcomes influencers who are passionate about telecom and electronics, beauty and fashion, fitness and outdoors, home decor, home appliances, auto accessories, and others.

This aligns with AliExpress’ strategy to create a community where influencers can thrive, bringing authentic content to the local consumers in the GCC.

