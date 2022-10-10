UAE - Al Zubair Group, leading Microsoft Gold Partner along with the Microsoft EMEA Team, created the hybrid work lab experience, which ties in everything from audio, visual and furniture to create a wholesome experience using top technologies from around the world including Microsoft, Poly, Lenovo, Yealink, Neat, Epson, Jupiter, Sennheiser, Q-sys Epos Logitech and Benne — thus bringing collaborative and certified solutions under one roof. The hybrid work lab is spread over 1000+ sq ft and is smartly divided into sections showcasing different meeting scenarios in the hybrid work environment and giving a real and visual sense of how the experience is going to be.

Microsoft research shows that long-established norms and tenets of working have been debunked. While our ways of working have been redefined and rethought, our technology and setups also have to. As one of the Microsoft Work Trend Index 2022 Report states — hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38 per cent), and 53 per cent of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead. While another leading brand, POLY, research specific to the UAE region states, shows that while more than half (54 per cent) of the UAE organisations are fully prepared for hybrid working (as opposed to 48 per cent globally), only 34 per cent are ready in the short-term.

In the era of hybrid work, largely unwarranted anxiety about efficiency, or 'productivity phobia', is sweeping global organisations, even as employees Hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38 per cent), and 53 per cent of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead increasingly seek new horizons for a workplace that develops their abilities and supports a more social atmosphere. Studies carried out by Microsoft suggests that around 87 per cent of employees have reported that they are productive at work, while 12 per cent of leaders have full confidence that their team is productive.

“Companies globally are implementing hybrid work solutions, which has undoubtedly led to more demand for video-enabled meeting rooms. With this hybrid work lab, Al Zubair showcases the art of the possible for all these scenarios. This will, in turn, inspire every employer and demonstrate how to equip their meeting rooms with the right solutions for every meeting scenario. Ultimately, it will ensure inclusivity, collaboration and productivity,” said Annbritt Steen Andersen, director of EMEA, teams and teams devices, Microsoft.

The past two years have made a lasting impression on work and life; there is no denying the long-term impact. Professionals are becoming more flexible at work and working from anywhere is becoming more commonplace, which leads to a shift in the traditional notion of being present in the workplace. Employees value flexibility and well-being, and these new but growing expectations create an opportunity for every organisation to reimagine hybrid work environments. Giving people the right tools and the environment to do their best work is not only in their best interest but critical for the organisation's growth and survival. It is evident that 'hybrid' has a firm place in the modern workspace.

"Today employees are defining hybrid work, they are supportive of organisations which offer more flexibility to work and support them with the right technologic tools. Organisations need to gear up for hybrid work to stay competitive, so building the right hybrid work environment and transforming the organisation is just the beginning, while investing in technology, making decisions is not easy and that is where the hybrid work lab comes in and removes the complexity by offering highly recommended and reliable choices and a place to experience them. We are glad to have launched one of the first in Dubai," said Jose Thadayus, MD, Al Zubair Group.

Anyone can book a visit to the HWL and experience solution demonstrations across various meeting scenarios, including conference rooms, huddle spaces, training areas, executive rooms, and work-from-home. The demo and experience will showcase how to manage collaborative solutions with ease.

