Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed the government to continue intensive work to develop the telecommunications sector in Egypt, especially by supporting Egyptian startups working in this field and encouraging their expansion.

He also directed to support the outsourcing industry and independent professionals by enhancing investment in human cadres, providing training and qualification programs and building the necessary human and material capacities.

This is in cooperation with major international companies in this sector, and in line with the modern requirements of the labor market, and integrated with the state strategy to prepare distinguished generations of Egyptian youth capable of global competition, and keep pace with the accelerated development in this vital sector.

This came during President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Chairperson of the financial affairs of the Armed Forces Ahmed Al-Shazly, and Director of the signal department of the Armed Forces Bakr al-Bayoumi.

The spokesperson of the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that President Al-Sisi was briefed on the developments of the Unified Government Network project to connect the state administrative apparatus to support the capabilities of government data circulation in a secure, fast and advanced manner.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts to improve mobile phone services, as well as the development of the internet infrastructure to accommodate heavy use and development requirements during the current and future phases.

President Al-Sisi also met with Madbouly and Talaat separately to follow up on the implementation rates of a number of projects in the ICT sector, especially with regard to the developments in the implementation of the “digital Egypt” initiative.

The initiative aims to support government performance by providing the latest digital services to citizens at the level of the Republic.

The meeting discussed the efforts to promote the design and manufacture of electronics in Egypt by deepening the local manufacturing of devices and electronic circuit design,

The meeting touched upon the developments in the expansion of building the capabilities of human cadres and training them in digital skills, in order to take advantage of the competitive advantages of Egypt as a promising country in providing outsourcing services and increasing digital exports.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).