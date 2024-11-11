​Muscat: Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier hospitality, commercial, and residential waterfront development, has signed an agreement with Oman Broadband to enhance the internet cabling infrastructure at the destination.

This strategic partnership aims to boost the competitive edge among local internet operators, ensuring that residents have a variety of high-quality internet service options.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for Al Mouj Muscat as it transitions to a more competitive market framework. Oman Broadband, responsible for providing and maintaining broadband infrastructure for some of the nation’s leading service providers, will facilitate this shift by promoting fair competition among internet service providers.

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “This partnership with Oman Broadband will provide our community and customers with resilient and high-speed broadband internet infrastructure. Our customers will have the ability to choose from various services providers and enjoy the best experience based on their unique needs.“

Eng. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, emphasised, “Our partnership with Al Mouj Muscat is a key step in realising our commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and competitive fibre optic network to provide ultra high-speed internet services and multiple smart cities solution to every resident across Oman.”

“We are thrilled to play an integral role in advancing the digital landscape of Al Mouj Muscat, setting a new standard for connectivity and digital growth.”

This move is expected to benefit Al Mouj Muscat’s 19,000+ residents by offering more choices and improved service options, reinforcing AMM’s status as a premier living destination.

By fostering a competitive environment, Al Mouj Muscat continues to lead in delivering top-tier amenities and services, ensuring a superior living experience for its diverse community.

