UAE - Ajman's Department of Finance (DoF) has signed a partnership agreement with Oracle, a cloud applications and infrastructure provider, to accelerate the emirate's economic competitiveness.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications will enable DoF to raise productivity, decrease costs, optimise its supply chain management, and improve its HR processes by integrating these functions in a single platform, according to a press release on Sunday.

This agreement is in line with the emirate's commitment to improve operations and services and accelerate the digital transformation by deploying the latest smart applications.

The Executive Director for Institutional Support at the Ajman Department of Finance, Ahmad Salem Madhani, said: "Our decision reflects the proactiveness of the Department of Finance to adopt initiatives that will contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of work, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of our emirate."

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Business Applications of Gulf and South Africa at Oracle, Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, commented: "With innovations added every 90 days, Oracle Fusion Applications will help one of the UAE’s most digitally progressive local governments optimise their operations and better serve their staff and constituents."

