AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion with innovative solutions for the Energy sector, and Halliburton’s Landmark, today announced a partner agreement under which AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control (AWC) solution will be made available through Halliburton’s Landmark iEnergy hybrid cloud.

This agreement marks a step in AIQ’s goal to expand the adoption of AI-enabled AWC tools to help optimise and increase production in the global upstream sector.

Landmark’s iEnergy is designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated exploration and production (E&P) applications and connect assets in public or private cloud environments.

RoboWell will now be included in the suite of solutions accessible via iEnergy and made available to customers worldwide.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, AIQ CEO, said, "This collaboration will help progress our shared vision of how advanced AI solutions can transform the Energy industry globally. Collaborating with Halliburton is part of AIQ’s wider strategy to accelerate the availability of our transformative AI products globally to support the sector through autonomous and other AI-based innovations."

RoboWell is the first AI-supported advanced process control solution for gas lifted wells. It enables autonomous well operations to maximise production within specified conditions. The solution is already in commercial operation, helping achieve up to 30 percent optimisation in gas lift consumption, and increased production of existing wells by up to 5 percent. RoboWell also supports 100 percent HSE culture and CO2 emission reduction, while it improves well stability through real-time data utilisation.

"The combination of AIQ’s AI technology and Halliburton’s extensive industry expertise will help enable greater efficiency and maximise value for our customers’ assets," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “This project exemplifies how Halliburton’s open architecture can help support enhanced efficiency, optimised operations, and drive future growth in the Oil and Gas industry."

This collaboration with Halliburton will help pave the way for the global deployment of RoboWell. Customers worldwide can now benefit from the combined expertise of AIQ and Halliburton to advance their success, and to ensure they remain competitive and innovative in a dynamic industry.