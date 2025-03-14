GIIG and SparkRockets have launched an AI-driven startup tool for rapid ideation.

“For too long, startup success has been skewed by access to resources, not just the strength of the idea,” said Jo Griffiths, co-founder of GIIG.

“Enabling African entrepreneurs to access SparkRockets is a massive leap forward in our ability to have impact at scale.”

“Democratizing access to entrepreneurship around the globe is a top priority for SparkRockets,” said Scott Ford, CEO of SparkRockets.

“Our pilot program with GIIG was a great success, and we are thrilled to expand SparkRockets to benefit entrepreneurs across all of Africa.”

Accessible for Accelerators, ESOs, and Universities

Accelerators, Entrepreneurial Support Organizations (ESOs), and university programs can now access SparkRockets licenses through GIIG Africa.

By harnessing AI, SparkRockets ensures that no entrepreneur has to navigate the startup journey alone. It serves as a co-pilot, mentor, and strategist, offering expert insights that turn bold business dreams into market-ready realities.

The platform has also been deployed in over 150 university entrepreneurship programs globally, demonstrating its impact in diverse startup ecosystems.

“Entrepreneurship has been a powerful force in the world, lifting economies, communities, families, and individuals worldwide—creating generational wealth. This has been especially true in industrialised nations.

“Together, SparkRockets and GIIG democratize entrepreneurship and put the power of specialty startup programs—usually only found in places like Silicon Valley—into the hands of brilliant, ambitious founders all over Africa. Let a million new ventures bloom,” said professor Sean Branagan, professor of media and innovation, The Newhouse School at Syracuse University

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).