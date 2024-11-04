EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the region’s leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has launched a new technology office in Abu Dhabi. The new office reinforces ADSB’s commitment to safeguarding intellectual property in the UAE and expanding in-country value (ICV) through collaborations with top local partners in the naval defence industry.

To ensure continued collaboration in maritime defence, the office will be managed by a highly specialised team of engineers from diverse sectors. This committee brings the international perspective that enhances ADSB’s ability to integrate world-class features into its vessels.

On the opening, David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “This new Technology Office reflects our commitment to positioning the UAE as a leader in global maritime defence technology and innovation. Through focused expertise and strategic partnerships, we aim to set new standards in naval defence, sustainability, and advanced maritime operations. These technologies developed in UAE will streamline operations, enhance situational awareness, and enable fully autonomous solutions for defence vessels.”

ADSB, known for providing unmatched service and skill is now intensifying its focus on innovation as a core pillar. The new office will serve as a dedicated space to advance designs, build special materials, autonomous vessels, subsea technology, systems integrations, and implement AI-driven naval design – all critical to maintaining ADSB’s edge in maritime innovation.