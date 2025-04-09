DUBAI: Charles Mellagui, CEO of the Cable Business Unit at Ducab, affirmed the Group’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cable industry and its associated technologies. He expressed pride in offering innovative solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency and sustainability of power networks, placing Ducab at the forefront of this vital sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Middle East Energy Exhibition, which began yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Melagui said Ducab is witnessing a significant transformation in how energy is transmitted. It has become essential, he said, to transition from traditional alternating current (AC) systems to high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems.

He explained that Ducab has played a pivotal role in this shift by developing 525kV HVDC cables, which represent a qualitative leap in efficient power transmission technologies. He noted that these cables are not only designed for power transmission but also integrate optical fibres to enhance the group’s real-time network monitoring and data analysis capabilities, enabling rapid response to any changes or issues in the system.

Melagui added that the Group is working on developing cables using recyclable materials such as PVC and copper, in addition to water recycling technologies that help reduce resource consumption.