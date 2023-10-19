ABU DHABI - The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) on research and development for innovative artificial intelligence-based projects at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion during GITEX Technology Week 2023.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Customs by Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, and on behalf of Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence by Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations.

The signing of the MoU stems from Abu Dhabi Customs' commitment to building effective partnerships with various local and international entities, institutions, and organisations in support of its vision to be a world-class customs authority that drives change in pursuit of enhancing security, facilitating trade, and providing distinguished services.

Al Shamsi emphasised that this MoU is a new step towards envisioning the future of customs work and discovering broader horizons for cooperation by leveraging AI technologies to achieve cUSTOM'S goals in line with the nation's directions and UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

He indicated that areas of cooperation between the two parties include implementing innovative AI-based projects for Abu Dhabi Customs, collaborating on research projects and developing new technologies in customs fields, developing customs specialisations in AI, in addition to providing training and educational programmes, organising joint events, workshops and initiatives.

Al Hajji, in turn, stated, "Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is committed to supporting the AI ecosystem by developing innovative AI solutions that cater to the needs of various sectors and government services. As such, we are pleased to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Customs to provide applied solutions and innovative technologies by integrating AI research for a secure nation and a thriving economy."