ABU DHABI - As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of customs operations across the border ports of Abu Dhabi, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed a project to equip its sea customs centers with advanced inspection devices.

These devices are equipped with modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems and utilize rapid scan technology.

This initiative aligns with the strategic priority of ensuring the smooth flow of shipments, facilitating trade, reducing time and effort, accelerating inspection processes, and increasing customer satisfaction.

The project involves outfitting Khalifa Port and Zayed Port Customs Centers with 5 advanced devices that adhere to the highest standards of radiological health and safety and comply with global specifications and standards, including two devices for scanning bags and parcels and two devices for scanning containers and trucks at Khalifa Port, and one device for scanning containers at Zayed Port.

Each device can handle up to 120 trucks per hour, all connected to a control room for continuous monitoring of operations.

Equipping the sea customs centers with advanced devices is one of Abu Dhabi Customs' strategic projects, aiming to meet the needs of all customs ports, enhance performance efficiency, and speed up inspection processes, which positively impacts the smooth transit of goods, facilitates trade movement, and supports sustainable economic development.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, affirmed that this project is a continuation of Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to strengthen the inspection system, following January's successful implementation of advanced devices at Al Ain's land customs centers.

At Abu Dhabi Customs, great importance is placed on developing systems to raise operational efficiency according to the highest safety standards for employees, customers, and shipments, using devices based on advanced technology and artificial intelligence applications.

This contributes to meeting customs operations requirements with best practices, enhancing customer satisfaction, and achieving Abu Dhabi Customs' vision of establishing global leadership.