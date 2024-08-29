The report aims to ensure optimal services for users and provide stakeholders with insights into the performance of telecommunications networks across the country.

The report outlines indicators on telecommunications services, internet coverage, call success rates, and acceptable internet speeds. It also features a quality index for video streaming platforms on main roads, designated as “11,” and secondary roads, designated as “222.”

Notably, the report revealed that the coverage rate of communication services on both main and secondary roads in Saudi Arabia is 99%. The top providers —Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Mobily, and Zain— each achieved a 99% coverage rate.

Broadband internet coverage also reached 99% on both primary and secondary roads. STC led the providers with 98% coverage on primary roads, followed by Mobily at 94% and Zain at 82%. On secondary roads, STC again topped with 98%, Mobily was close behind at 97%, and Zain maintained 82%.

In terms of call success rates, STC ranked highest on main roads with 96%, followed by Mobily at 95%, and Zain at 90%. On secondary roads, STC and Mobily tied for first place with a 95% call success rate, while Zain recorded 88%.

Regarding acceptable internet speeds, STC led on main roads with 89%, Mobily followed with 68%, and Zain was at 40%. On secondary roads, Mobily took the top spot with 74%, narrowly edging out STC at 73%, while Zain was at 39%.

The report also assessed the quality of live video streaming platforms, showing STC leading on main roads with 76%. On secondary roads, STC and Mobily shared first place, each scoring 77%.

