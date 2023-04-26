A recent survey conducted by Kaspersky showed that 43% of electronics consumers surveyed in Egypt give names to their personal and home devices.

The survey was titled “Digital Myths” to highlight people’s attitudes towards modern technologies and tools, and revealed that smartphones are often given pseudonyms.

Kaspersky reveals users’ attachment to their digital tools.

Some digital devices have been used by people for many years, and they may play an important role in their daily lives. Therefore, it is not surprising that their attachment to it increases, rather a kind of emotional connection arises between users and their devices, and it may rise to the level of a relationship with friends or pets.

Many deal with household appliances as if they were living beings, and may even talk or establish dialogues with them, to convince them to work if the appliance breaks down and is no longer working optimally.

For example, 90% of users in Egypt talk to their smartphones, 63% to TVs, 44% to laptops, 26% to electric kettles and coffee makers, 21% to smart speakers, and 22% to smart vacuum cleaners.

According to the same survey, 67% of all respondents talk to their devices in some way, not necessarily issuing voice commands, but for example, it can go as far as asking the device to work again, or swearing at the device if it stops completely.

Moreover, 88% of users in the region feel sympathy for their devices if they are damaged, dropped, or broken.

Emad Al-Haffar, Chief Technical Officer for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky, said: “When people become more attached to their digital devices, they often tend to treat them as friends or pets, and a sense of trust and empathy arises towards them. However, it is important in this aspect Balance and be objective with some boundaries, just like all our personal relationships too, to avoid risks from abuses by cybercriminals who can use that trust for their own purposes.

Overconfidence in digital devices and botnets can lead users to over-share their personal information, reduce their suspicion and vigilance, and they may fall victim to cybercriminals.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).