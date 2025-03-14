We’ve all seen big businesses attempt to jump on the latest trend or global movement, positioning themselves as ‘the brand that cares’. But when these efforts are purely performative, consumers notice – and they don’t forget. Today’s customers can quickly distinguish between genuine commitment and mere lip service, and when they sense the latter, it can permanently shift their perception of a brand.

Building on the momentum of International Women’s Day (IWD), which took place over the weekend, many companies will use the occasion to highlight their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. However, the real challenge is ensuring that these efforts extend beyond a single day. True DEI isn’t about one-off campaigns – it’s about embedding inclusive values into a company’s culture, policies, and daily operations.

The business case for DEI

Imagine working for a company that makes children’s toys, yet no one on the team has children. Or selling insurance designed for women, while your entire company is staffed by men. How can you truly understand the needs of a target audience that isn’t represented within your own workforce?

While these examples may seem reductive, they reflect a fundamental truth: businesses that embrace DEI are better equipped to serve a diverse customer base. More than just a social good, diverse teams foster innovation, drive better decision-making, and improve employee engagement.

Some South African businesses have already embedded DEI as a core business strategy. Satrix, for instance, introduced South Africa's first Inclusion and Diversity Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in 2021, which tracks companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that excel in diversity metrics – such as gender representation in leadership and policies supporting employees with disabilities. This demonstrates that DEI isn’t just a moral imperative; it can also drive financial performance and investor confidence.

On the operational side, Mondi South Africa provides another strong example. In 2023, the packaging and paper company launched engagement workshops to address workplace challenges faced by women. Within a month, 80% of their female employees were participating, creating a safe platform for discussion that led to company-wide policy changes aimed at better protecting and supporting women in the workforce.

Embedding DEI

Mondi’s success highlights that meaningful DEI efforts don’t happen by chance – they require leadership commitment, structured implementation, and continuous effort. To ensure DEI is a sustainable business practice rather than a box-ticking exercise, companies should follow these key principles:



- Continuous education and training: Conduct regular workshops and training to help employees recognise and address unconscious bias, creating a more inclusive workplace.



- Inclusive policies: Develop clear policies that promote equal opportunities, flexible working conditions, and diverse hiring and leadership development practices.



- Regular assessment and accountability: Establish measurable DEI goals and hold leadership accountable for progress. Regular evaluations ensure these initiatives remain effective and aligned with business objectives.

A long-term commitment, not a trend

Embracing DEI authentically isn’t about marketing – it’s about long-term transformation. Companies that invest in real inclusion don’t just improve their internal culture; they make better decisions, boost employee morale, and strengthen their reputation in the market.

The businesses that succeed in DEI aren’t those that speak the loudest on awareness days. They are the ones that integrate inclusivity into their DNA year-round, in ways that truly matter.

