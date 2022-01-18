RIYADH — The Saudi Health Council (SHC), represented by the National Diabetes Centre, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, to collaborate on various initiatives in research and development in the field of diabetes in the Kingdom.



In the presence of Dr. Nahar bin Mazki Al-Azmi, secretary-general of the Saudi Health Council, and Dr. Moatazbellah Bin Muhammad Alruwaithi, assistant secretary-general, Dr. Suleiman Bin Nasser Al-Shehri, director general of Saudi Diabetes Centre, Tarja Stenvall, senior vice president, general medicines, key markets, Sanofi and Niven Al-Khoury, general manager general medicines KSA & Gulf MCO at Sanofi, the event has been held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council.



“This collaboration will serve as a great impetus in offering efficient healthcare initiatives to develop the ecosystem of diabetes management in the country. Sanofi and SHC will collaborate in building the nucleus of scientific research and generating disease local data supported by establishing a comprehensive diabetes research network.



“In addition, the agreement includes launching a digital tool that aim to improve the efficiency of diabetes management among people living with diabetes in the country. This MoU will include collaboration in the development and implementation of tailored training courses and workshops for physicians and diabetes educators with specific criteria and performance indicators.” Dr. Al-Shehri said.



Dr. Al-Shehri acknowledges Sanofi’s effort in supporting scientific research, enhancing disease management capabilities, and patients awareness programs. He also conveyed his desire for continued effective and successful cooperation in the future between the two entities, in order to further improve the country’s healthcare sector.



Meanwhile, Stenvall welcomed the collaboration and highlighted its substantial role in facilitating comprehensive, high-quality healthcare to people living with diabetes.



“Drawing on our unrivalled experience in the fight against diabetes, we are implementing a series of strategic projects in the healthcare sector of Saudi Arabia. We’re grateful to the Saudi Health Council for its sustained efforts in coordination with various authorities to prevent and control diabetes as part of its commitment to bolster the country’s public health.” Stenvall, said.