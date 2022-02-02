RIYADH — The total sales for restaurants and cafes sector in Saudi Arabia recorded a strong increase at the end of 2021, reaching SR62.65 billion, setting a highest historical record in the process, according to a study of Okaz/Saudi Gazette based on government reports.



By this, the expenditures on restaurants and cafes accounted for 13.24 percent of total expenses for all sectors amounting to about SR473.26 billion, increasing restaurant sales by 384.82% compared to 2017, when it recorded SR12.92 billion.



Individuals’ expenditures on restaurants and cafes are equivalent to their total expenditures on each of jewelry, building materials, furniture, electronics, education and communications sectors combined.



The total expenditures on these six sectors amounted to about SR62.49 billion, while the expenses of restaurants and cafes amounted to about SR62.65 billion.



According to the other six sectors, the second highest is building materials with an amount of SR19.02 billion. After it comes furniture sales with a value of SR17.27 billion, and the electronics sector sales came as SR14.7 billion.



While, sales in the jewelry sector amounted to about SR12.92 billion in 2021 and the education sector recorded sales reaching SR6.49 billion, and finally communications with a value of SR5 billion.