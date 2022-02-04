RIYADH — The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve (KSNR) has launched a field survey project that will cover 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total reserve area in cooperation with local educational institutions.



A field study was conducted under the project with students of the Faculty of Sciences at Tabuk University who will play a primary role in the survey process. The study was conducted under the supervision of faculty members and environmental experts from KSRNR.



This project aims to gather primary data for use in the planning of future projects.



The most critical projects include revegetation and protecting the wildlife by adopting suitable landscape design methods to draw up land zoning and implement proper activities inside the reserves.



The cooperation between the KSRNR and Tabuk University is the first-of-its-kind experiment in the Middle East region to carry out future scientific and research activities. The specialized scientific research will give the university’s scientific researchers and students an opportunity to gain field experience.