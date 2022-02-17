JEDDAH — The rate of issuing commercial records for businesswomen increased by 112% during the past six years, the Ministry of Commerce revealed.



Commercial registrations by Saudi women recorded the largest ever growth rate last year. The ministry issued 139,754 records during 2021 compared to 65,912 records in 2015.



The total commercial records registered reached 817,930, which is considered a significant leap.



The ministry has been keen on enhancing women's participation in economic activities and has taken a number of initiatives, most notably enabling women to start a commercial activity easily, making it accessible for women to request records, trademarks, dealerships and to practice freelance professions.



Women’s commercial activities focused on several sectors, particularly in wholesale and retail trade, information and communication technology, administrative services, professional, scientific, and technical activities, transportation and logistics, real estate activities and contracting.



The ministry also focused on its services to the business sector by establishing business centers for women within an advanced work environment that relies on modern technology. This comes in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030.