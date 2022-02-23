Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) has signed a SAR 399 million contract with a Saudi-Spanish consortium to operate water and environmental treatment services in the Kingdom's Southern cluster.

The seven-year contract was signed on 21 February this year to cover services in Assir, Jazan, Najran, and Al Baha.

NWC noted that the four regions were included under its umbrella in July 2021, according to a press release.

Nemer bin Mohammed Al Shebl, NWC's Interim CEO, noted that if the goals of the contract are achieved in the third year of its duration amid higher readiness of the sector, the NWC will be able to apply concession contracts which allow the private sector to be fully responsible for water services without having to wait for completing the tenor of the deal.