RIYADH: Saudi industrial production rose 10.3 percent in November from a year ago, nearing the 3-year high level it hit in June, on higher oil production output, Gastat said.
This expansion was under last June’s figure, when growth stood at 11.9 percent.
Industrial production continued its positive trend for the seventh consecutive month.
