RIYADH: Financial services firm Saudi Fransi Capital has announced the distribution of SR52 million ($13.8 million) worth of cash dividends to unit holders of Bonyan REIT Fund.
This will take place between May 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021, according to the bourse filling of the firm, which providesinvestment banking, asset management, debt and equity research services.
Every unit holder will receive a dividend of SR0.32 per unit, representing 3.2 percent of the unit’s initial price.
