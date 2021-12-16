Mubasher: Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer Dar Al Arkan has teamed up with the Italian auto manufacturer Pagani Automobili to unveil DaVinci Residential Tower on the Dubai Water Canal in Dubai.

The development is valued at AED 800 million, endorsing Dar Al Arkan’s ongoing regional expansion through its partnership with the world’s top luxury brands, according to a press release.

Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, Ziad El Chaar, said: “Dar Al Arkan is proud to collaborate with exclusive partners that help us build the ultimate spaces that awaken the senses in different ways.”

The residential project offers the world’s first Pagani-inspired exclusive spaces that are launched along with the bespoke line of interior furniture under the Pagani brand.

Residents of the DaVinci tower will be able to access additional luxury facilities and services, while the development itself features a grand lobby with 24/7 concierge and security service.

El Chaar added that the company is “delivering the most spacious units in the Dubai market with two-bedroom apartment starting at 2,100 square feet up to a 7,000 square feet penthouse.”

Dar Al Arkan’s top official noted that the construction of the DaVinci tower is currently underway, with a timeframe set to be completed before the middle of 2023.

El Chaar noted: “This is a project that will match One Hyde Park of London in terms of quality and detailing.”

Founder and Chief Designer at Pagani, Horacio Pagani, “The Dubai real estate sector continues to grow immensely and we’re proud of being a part of an exclusive and truly one-of-a-kind development plan that has so much to offer.”

This week, Dar Al Arkan announced its strategic partnership with the UAE’s Compass Project Consulting to establish an integrated real estate development consultancy in Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Source: Mubasher