Zebra Technologies Corporation has unveiled the findings of its 18th Annual Global Shopper Study. The research shows Gen AI and automation solutions emerging as critical tools, with 87% of retail leaders citing their importance in loss prevention efforts.

“Retail’s future belongs to those who connect the physical and digital worlds through intelligent workflows,” said Matthew Guiste, global retail technology strategist at Zebra Technologies.

“With AI, automation, and improved workflows, retailers can reduce loss and deliver the fast, seamless, and personalised experiences that today’s shoppers demand.”

The data indicates shopper satisfaction levels have improved in Europe, climbing to 80% (79% globally) for in-store experiences, compared to 76% last year and 84% in 2023.

However, satisfaction levels for online experiences declined to 74% (73% globally) compared to 76% last year and 82% in 2023.

The research also highlights a shift in shopper priorities. While increasingly drawn to convenience, speed, and value, nearly eight-in-ten shoppers prioritise discounts and promotions as inflation pressures persist.

At the same time, European consumers demand operational excellence, expressing frustration with out-of-stocks (67%), locked-up products (72%) or a lack of self-checkout lanes (62%).

Connecting frontline teams with advanced technology

Retailers increasingly recognise the important role of technology in enhancing the shopping experience as delays in accessing information hinder associates and disrupt service.

According to the study, 85% of European associates (88% globally) report challenges in obtaining timely assistance or information, up from 84% last year.

Providing the right technology alleviates stress and boosts job satisfaction.

Eighty-seven percent of surveyed associates believe effective tools make their work more enjoyable and less stressful while helping them provide better service to customers.

Plus, 88% in Europe (90% globally) believe the right technology helps them complete tasks faster.

Optimising inventory and mitigating shrinkage remain priorities

Inventory challenges continue to impact shopper satisfaction and retailer profitability. While a slight improvement is evident year-over-year (51% in 2025 vs 52% in 2024), more than half of shoppers reported leaving stores without all the items they intended to purchase, often due to out-of-stocks or difficulties locating products.

European retailers acknowledge these gaps, with 84% of decision-makers citing real-time inventory synchronisation as a top priority for their organisations.

In fact, many of them plan to implement advanced technologies such as computer vision (61%, 57% globally), RFID (51%, 54% globally) and Gen AI (49%, 51% globally) over the next five years as they are viewed as essential tools for improving inventory visibility and reducing shrinkage.

Boosting revenue and profitability with improved workflows

Improving inventory management also has a positive impact on retailers’ bottom line. Based on a recent research study from Zebra in collaboration with Oxford Economics titled, Impact of Intelligent Operations, retailers achieved up to 1.8-percentage-point increases in revenue growth and profitability through improvements in their prioritised workflow of inventory management.

According to the Global Shopper Study, retail decision-makers recognise the importance of making these improvements to drive online and in-store sales. Optimising inventory processes jumped nine percentage points (38% in 2025 vs 29% in 2024) as the leading way retailers believe they can boost profits from online orders.

Inventory optimisation also ranked in the top three for in-store profitability drivers at 38%, topped by automation for more real-time inventory visibility (39%) and in-store digital ads and retail media networks which rose to 43% from 37% last year.

Zebra recently acquired Elo, which provides solutions that retailers use to build their own retail media networks and enhance the customer experience.

“Shoppers want more than transactions - they want meaningful connections and frictionless experiences,” added Guiste. “With the right technology and a commitment to continuous improvement, retailers can build trust, drive loyalty, and stay competitive in an evolving retail landscape.”

Key regional findings

Europe



- 84% of retail decision-makers are under pressure to synchronise real-time inventory across channels to better forecast demand and replenishment; this is 10 percentage points higher than those who feel pressure to improve pricing and promotions management.

North America



- This region has the second highest percentage of retail associates (80%) who agreed that maintaining real-time visibility of out-of-stock products is a significant challenge. The highest region is Latin America at 88%.

Asia Pacific (APAC)



- 84% of store associates in APAC – compared to 89% globally – agree that AI will help them become more productive.

Latin America



- Compared to 52% globally, 60% of shoppers surveyed in Latin America say they’ve left a store within the last three months without all the items they intended to purchase.

View the full 18th Annual Global Shopper Study.

