Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit (WGS), stated that since its inception over a decade ago guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Governments Summit has established a unique model for national and global future-centred partnerships, driven by collaboration aiming to serve communities.

For the WGS, the future is a shared matter, goal, and mission for all. Shaping the future while anticipating challenges requires sharing knowledge, experiences, success stories, ideas, innovation, and ambitious visions for the future of key sectors.

The "Partners Retreat" organised by the WGS brought together Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit, along with leaders from 40 partner entities across public and private sectors, including entrepreneurs. The primary focus of the retreat was to discuss key elements for the upcoming World Governments Summit 2025.

Al Gergawi added that the WGS has become the only global platform that primarily focuses on the future as an issue related to well-being. "The WGS builds its partnerships around this fundamental, overcoming geopolitical challenges and conflicting visions, to enhance a collaborative model that focuses on sustainable development and prosperity, while ensuring a better future for the next generations."

The "Partners Retreat" aimed to host a comprehensive brainstorming session covering the topics, directions, and visions of the next edition of the WGS. It contributes to shaping the general features of the event, enriching its themes and content, and providing new insights to keep pace with the current changes and future challenges.

The "Partners Retreat" served as a platform for open interactive dialogue and in-depth discussions, with the participation of the organisation’s partners. It also featured an interactive workshop with partners to discuss the next edition of the WGS and understand the future visions of the private sector leaders.

The retreat hosted the WGS and its partners, where participants were divided into working groups, each addressing a topic related future trends. Participants exchanged ideas and insights to enrich the summit’s themes with practical experiences and initiatives that are currently driving global change.

Topics covered during the retreat included effective governance and government reliability, future financing and the global economy, climate change and crisis management, agile cities, human-centred future and capacity building, global health transformations, and future emerging trends.

Participants further discussed emerging global trends, future priorities for the public and private sector leaders, and the tools necessary to promote partnerships that shape the future,

The organisation of the “Partners Retreat” reflects the role of the World Governments Summit in providing an engaging platform for concluding fruitful partnerships aimed at supporting the efforts of shaping the future. This initiative acts as a part of the ongoing projects and initiatives focusing on exploring major global trends and engaging stakeholders from various sectors in shaping the sectors closely connected to human prosperity.