Egypt - Urbnz Developments has launched its first project, AXIS Three Business Mall, in West Cairo, targeting sales of EGP 230m, according to Mahmoud Amir, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company.

Amir highlighted that Urbnz Developments’ management team brings over 60 years of combined experience, having worked with leading companies in Egypt and internationally.

Located in the Northern Expansions area of 6th of October City, AXIS Three Business Mall is a commercial, administrative, and medical development designed to meet the rising demand for premium business spaces. The area is home to over 350,000 residents across 26 upscale residential communities, creating a strong market for such projects.

Notably, Urbnz Developments commenced construction ahead of the project’s official launch, demonstrating confidence in its success. Amir stated that all units will be delivered fully finished, including air conditioning, ensuring a high standard of quality for future tenants.

With over 40% of the project already completed, the company is pressing forward with an ambitious expansion plan in 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed, capitalizing on the growing demand for premium developments in West Cairo.

Amir emphasized that government-led real estate initiatives in the region provide a favorable investment climate, encouraging serious developers to expand their footprint across diverse, high-potential projects.

