Egypt - Philip Morris Misr has announced updated prices for its full range of tobacco products, including its heated tobacco lines HEETS and TEREA, as well as conventional cigarettes under the Merit, Marlboro, and L&M brands, effective from 1 July 2025.

The company affirmed that the new pricing is transparently communicated to adult smokers and nicotine users through QR codes printed on cigarette and heated tobacco packaging—an initiative launched in 2022 to ensure price transparency.

Ali Nevzat Karman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt and Levant, stated:

“Philip Morris Misr continues to work diligently to meet the needs of adult smokers and nicotine users in the Egyptian market, while supporting the company’s ambitious vision of a smoke-free future.”

The updated retail prices (per pack) are as follows:

Merit (all variants): EGP 105

Marlboro (all variants): EGP 97

Marlboro Crafted (all variants): EGP 79

L&M (all variants): EGP 76

TEREA (all variants): EGP 76

TEREA Capsules (all variants): EGP 80

HEETS (all variants): EGP 69

Philip Morris Misr has called on retailers and distributors across the country to adhere strictly to the newly declared prices.

Philip Morris International (PMI), the parent company of Philip Morris Misr, is a leading global consumer goods firm focused on delivering a smoke-free future. The company is transforming its portfolio to include a growing range of smoke-free alternatives, as well as exploring products beyond the tobacco and nicotine sectors.

As of 31 December 2024, PMI’s smoke-free products were available in 95 markets and used by an estimated 38.6 million adult consumers worldwide. Smoke-free products accounted for 42% of the company’s total net revenues in the first quarter of 2025.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

