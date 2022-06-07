UAE - Ekar, a Dubai-based mobility company, has penned its industry-first deal with car trading platform SellAnyCar.com to offer solutions among individuals and businesses.

The partnership will enable SellAnyCar.com customers in the UAE to benefit from services like car replacement, according to a press release on Monday.

Through the joint services, the clients will also be able to drive away upon selling their cars without the need for paperwork or down payments through the ekar app.

Anuvrat Gaurav, Country Manager for SellAnyCar.com, said: "Our aim has always been to bring value to all the customers of SellAnyCar.com. We have been doing this for the last eight years, and with this free value-added service, we are looking forward to enhancing our customer experience, even after they have sold their car to us."

Stas Betin, CCO of ekar, noted: "Combining the SellAnyCar.com hassle-free 'Sell your car in 30 minutes' service with ekar's seamless mobility services is a no-brainer."

It is worth noting that last April, ekar launched a peer-to-peer carsharing service in Saudi Arabia.

