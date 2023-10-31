PHOTO
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2023. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
|October
|Dh3.44
|Dh3.33
|Dh3.26
