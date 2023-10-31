The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2023. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:

Months/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59 February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86 March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90 April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82 May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97 June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.76 July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81 August Dh3.14 Dh3.02 Dh2.95 September Dh3.42 Dh3.31 Dh3.23 October Dh3.44 Dh3.33 Dh3.26

