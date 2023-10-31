The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2023. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:

Months/2023Super 98Special 95E-Plus 91
JanuaryDh2.78Dh2.67Dh2.59
FebruaryDh3.05Dh2.93Dh2.86
MarchDh3.09Dh2.97Dh2.90
AprilDh3.01Dh2.90Dh2.82
MayDh3.16Dh3.05Dh2.97
JuneDh2.95Dh2.84Dh2.76
JulyDh3Dh2.89Dh2.81
AugustDh3.14Dh3.02Dh2.95
SeptemberDh3.42Dh3.31Dh3.23
OctoberDh3.44Dh3.33Dh3.26

