TCL Electronics, a pioneer in consumer electronics and home appliances and also the global No.2 LCD TV brand, has entered into a strategic alliance with Jashanmal, one of the leading retail groups in the GCC.

The partnership will enable TCL to reach a wider customer base with its top-of-the-line home appliances and air conditioners (AC) for the first time in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, said the electronics company in a statement.

This comes as part of TCL’s expansion strategy in the Middle East and Africa for launching its extensive range of home appliance products and newest FreshIN ACs as well as handling end-to-end operations from distribution, logistics to warranty and service, it added.

On the Jashanmal deal, Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL for Middle East and Africa, said: "We are excited to have partnered with Jashanmal, which would help us in our expansion plans in the Middle East. This partnership enables us to launch our home appliance products and ACs for the first time in the UAE, as Jashanmal is known for distribution of a wide range of brands across the GCC."

"Both partners will create unique opportunities for new customer acquisition by utilizing the comparative advantages offered by one another. Jashanmal is more than a fulfilment partner for TCL. This will be a strategic relationship, where both parties work together at every stage of the process," she stated.

"Our latest strategic partnership makes perfect sense as leaders in our own respective fields. Our growth story helps us continue to expand our regional footprint and product offering to our expanding customer base," noted Yang.

Over the past year, TCL has gained significant market share in most of the MEA markets and is currently the ranked second in the world amongst LCD TV brands. Now, it plans to attract a wider range of customers with its range of home appliances and ACs.

"Jashanmal is a name known for credibility with a 103-year-long heritage as a retail distributor in this region. Their market knowledge will help us optimize our product range to suit the local consumer needs and give us a major competitive edge in the region," she added.

Jashanmal Group CEO Khalid Soliman said: "Our partnership with TCL will add value to our business as one of the most respected names in the marketplace. This will help us meet requirements of our customers in the region looking for technologically advanced home appliances and ACs."

"We reiterate our position as a prominent industry leader in offering the right kind of support to credible brands like TCL that can offer top quality products to customers in this region. We have a close eye on consumer buying trends and develop a wide range of products to serve the consumers’ needs," noted Soliman.

TCL home appliances and ACs are now available across various outlets in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain and more products will be available for consumers across the Middle East in the near future.

The products include their line of top and front-loading washing machines, refrigerators, chest freezers, water dispensers, washers and dryers, and floor standing ACs, and their latest FreshIN Inverter Split AC models, he added.

