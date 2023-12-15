Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), a leading real estate developer in Egypt and the Middle East, has announced a partnership with Faisal Al-Rasheed Group, a prominent retail company. This collaboration will see the opening of two new branches of the renowned “Al-Nasser” brand, one in Madinaty and another in Al-Rehab.

The Madinaty branch will be located in the “East Hub” integrated commercial centre, occupying a spacious 1,200 square meters. In Al-Rehab, the “Al-Nasser” store will find its home in the Avenue Mall, spanning an area of 700 square meters.

A Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Retail Landscape

Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer for TMG, and Nasser Faisal Al-Rasheed, CEO of Faisal Al-Rasheed Group, officially signed the agreement in the presence of key personnel from both companies.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with TMG’s commitment to collaborating with major players across various sectors,” stated Omar Hisham Talaat. “Our aim is to bring the most renowned and diverse brands to our projects, catering to the needs of residents and the surrounding communities.”

Nasser Faisal Al-Rasheed expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Talaat Moustafa Group, the region’s leading real estate developer. This partnership will significantly strengthen both Al-Rasheed Group and the ‘Al-Nasser’ brand.”

Renowned “Al-Nasser” Brand

Established in 1984 in Kuwait, Faisal Al-Rasheed Group is a leading retail company with over 130 stores across the Gulf countries, North Africa, Asia, and Australia. Boasting a customer base exceeding 10 million, the group owns the well-known “Al-Nasser” brand, specializing in ready-made garments, apparel, sports equipment, and accessories. With 46 branches in Egypt alone, the brand enjoys widespread recognition and popularity.

Talaat Moustafa Group: A Legacy of Development

Talaat Moustafa Group is a renowned real estate and tourism development company, and one of the largest integrated institutions in Egypt and the Middle East. Over five decades, the group has successfully established self-contained cities and urban communities with comprehensive services across various parts of Egypt.

Prime Locations for Enhanced Convenience

East Hub: This modern integrated commercial centre in Madinaty boasts a prime location near Mostakbal City and the New Administrative Capital. Its extensive rental space of over 100,000 square meters accommodates around 400 commercial units, including popular brands like Oriental Weavers, Abdul Aziz Stores, and Caribou Coffee. Additionally, the complex offers 200 offices, a medical clinic, and an underground parking garage.

Avenue Mall: As one of the largest commercial and entertainment centres in Al-Rehab and the New Cairo area, Avenue Mall caters to residents with its 170 diverse shops. From clothing and furniture stores to restaurants and children's play areas, the mall offers a vibrant mix of retail and leisure options. Additionally, it conveniently houses a developed civil registry office.

This strategic partnership between Talaat Moustafa Group and Faisal Al-Rasheed Group promises to enhance the retail landscape of Madinaty and Al-Rehab, offering residents convenient access to a wider selection of quality brands and services.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).